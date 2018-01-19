Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Needs surgery for meniscus tear, out indefinitely
Shattenkirk will be out indefinitely with a torn meniscus in his knee which will require surgery.
This helps explain why Shattenkirk had been playing so poorly. Since the calendar flipped to 2018, the prized defenseman has just one point -- an assist -- to go along with a minus-8 rating. Look for the Blueshirts to recall a player from AHL Hartford, as Shattenkirk almost assuredly will be placed on injured reserve in the coming days. No reinforcement option will be able to replicate the hometown boy's impressive work on the man advantage -- he's added 12 power-play points while averaging 3:11 of ice time in that special teams spot -- or his half-point-per game pace.
