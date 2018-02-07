Shattenkirk (knee) is now off crutches.

Shattenkirk opted for surgery to repair a torn meniscus. It's been nearly three weeks since his last game played, but there still isn't a clear timetable for the puck-moving rearguard's return. Still, if at all possible, you're going to want to hang onto the guy who collected five goals and 18 assists prior to going under the knife.

