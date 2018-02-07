Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: No longer needs crutches
Shattenkirk (knee) is now off crutches.
Shattenkirk opted for surgery to repair a torn meniscus. It's been nearly three weeks since his last game played, but there still isn't a clear timetable for the puck-moving rearguard's return. Still, if at all possible, you're going to want to hang onto the guy who collected five goals and 18 assists prior to going under the knife.
More News
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Needs surgery for meniscus tear, out indefinitely•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Poor play continues•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Struggles continue Thursday•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Nabs assist in victory•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Keeps hot streak alive with helper Saturday•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Strikes for pair of points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...