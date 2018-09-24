Shattenkirk won't play Monday against the Devils, but is expected to play back-to-back games Wednesday and Thursday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Shattenkirk missed the end of last season with a knee issue, so it makes sense that the Rangers want to be careful with him this preseason. The 29-year-old will be expected to quarterback the Rangers' power play this year, so his health is going to be paramount for the team, and also for fantasy owners.

