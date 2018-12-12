Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Out 2-4 weeks
Shattenkirk will miss 2-4 weeks with a separated shoulder, the team announced Wednesday.
Shattenkirk is currently bogged down in an eight-game pointless streak, despite logging 1:59 of ice time with the man advantage over that stretch. Additionally, the blueliner hasn't scored since Nov. 9 versus Detroit. With the 29-year-old sidelined, Brendan Smith figures to slot into the lineup, while the Rangers will need to promote a player from the minors; possibly John Gilmour who leads all Wolf Pack defenseman with 17 points.
