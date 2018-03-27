Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Out for season
Shattenkirk (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of the season.
Shattenkirk, whose hometown is located 20-some miles away from Madison Square Garden, mercilessly puts an end to his debut campaign with the Rangers. The star blueliner finishes with five goals, 18 assists -- including 12 power-play points -- through 46 games. The low volume of games makes it look like Shattenkirk had a poor season, but his 0.5 PPG output actually trumped his career average. Look for Shattenkirk to come at a bargain price in fantasy drafts this fall. He's under contract with New York until the 2020-11 campaign, and a modified no-trade, no-move clause was included in the terms of the deal.
