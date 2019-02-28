Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Picking up slack
Shattenkirk picked up an assist Wednesday in a 4-3 loss to the Lightning.
Shattenkirk underachieved in the first half of the season, as he potted just one goal around eight assists over 30 games to close out 2018. However, he's been grooving to a half-point-per-game pace since then. The prolific defenseman was able to put a shoulder injury fully behind him, and the production has naturally followed. Shattenkirk still appears to be on a minutes restriction, but his spot on the No. 1 power-play unit keeps him from fading into relative obscurity.
