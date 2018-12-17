Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Placed on injured reserve
Shattenkirk (shoulder) was put on the injured reserve list Monday, per the NHL media site.
This was inevitable, as it was announced last week that he would be out 2-to-4 weeks with a separated shoulder. Shattenkirk won't be returning until after the Christmas break, and there's a decent chance he won't play until 2019.
