Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Poor play continues
Shattenkirk finished with two shots and a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.
Shattenkirk and Brendan Smith were the only Rangers held below an even rating in this dominant victory, and the much-anticipated offseason addition now sports a minus-7 mark over his past four appearances. He looks completely lost in his own zone, and Shattenkirk's offensive production has also dropped off a cliff, as he has just one assist without a goal in the past 12 games. Shattenkirk's five goals and 17 points in his first 18 appearances with New York feel like a distant memory.
More News
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Struggles continue Thursday•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Nabs assist in victory•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Keeps hot streak alive with helper Saturday•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Strikes for pair of points•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Fourth in scoring from blue line•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Productive night Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...