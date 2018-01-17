Shattenkirk finished with two shots and a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

Shattenkirk and Brendan Smith were the only Rangers held below an even rating in this dominant victory, and the much-anticipated offseason addition now sports a minus-7 mark over his past four appearances. He looks completely lost in his own zone, and Shattenkirk's offensive production has also dropped off a cliff, as he has just one assist without a goal in the past 12 games. Shattenkirk's five goals and 17 points in his first 18 appearances with New York feel like a distant memory.