Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Productive night Saturday

Shattenkirk set up two goals -- with one on the power play -- to supplement six PIM in Saturday's 5-4 road loss to Montreal.

The elite power-play quarterback is working at a slightly better clip in terms of offensive production (two goals, seven assists) compared to his final output between the Blues and Capitals last season. It doesn't seem to matter who the New York native plays with, as his supreme on-ice awareness coupled with a rather accurate shot (for a defenseman) is highly conducive to producing for his fantasy owners. Keep rolling him out there.