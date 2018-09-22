Shattenkirk is projected to play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Islanders, according to the Rangers' official twitter.

This is great news for prospective Shattenkirk owners, as it means he's fully recovered from the meniscus tear that cut his first season on Broadway short. A healthy Shattenkirk can be expected to make major contributions on the power play, having recorded 25 or more points with the extra man in four consecutive seasons prior to his 2017-18 campaign, which was shortened by the aforementioned knee injury.