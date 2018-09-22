Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Ready for game action Saturday
Shattenkirk is projected to play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Islanders, according to the Rangers' official twitter.
This is great news for prospective Shattenkirk owners, as it means he's fully recovered from the meniscus tear that cut his first season on Broadway short. A healthy Shattenkirk can be expected to make major contributions on the power play, having recorded 25 or more points with the extra man in four consecutive seasons prior to his 2017-18 campaign, which was shortened by the aforementioned knee injury.
More News
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Back on ice•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Still on track in recovery•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Expected to be ready for camp•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Out for season•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Returns to skating•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Suffers minor setback•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...