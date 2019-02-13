Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Records assist in loss
Shattenkirk ended a seven-game pointless streak with a helper versus Winnipeg on Tuesday.
Shattenkirk logged 5:05 of power-play ice time Tuesday, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him pick up a point with the man advantage. The blueliner remains bogged down in a 13-game goal drought, despite having put 25 shots on goal over that stretch. Even with his recent slump, Shattenkirk should still reach the 20-point mark before the end of the 2018-19 campaign.
