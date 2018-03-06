Shattenkirk (knee) took to the ice Tuesday for the first time since sustaining his injury, with Rangers coach Alain Vigneault noting that the defenseman could be back in a couple of weeks, NHL.com reports.

The power-play quarterback has missed the past 20 games, but with the Blueshirts already out of the playoff race, there's likely no urgency in getting him back into the fold -- you know, outside of the fact that his presence helps with ticket sales and that he's costing the Rangers a cool $6.65 million per season. Having torn his meniscus, Shattenkirk had to pause his debut campaign with New York after notching 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) to supplement 12 power-play points over 46 appearances.