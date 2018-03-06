Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Resumes skating, back within weeks
Shattenkirk (knee) took to the ice Tuesday for the first time since sustaining his injury, with Rangers coach Alain Vigneault noting that the defenseman could be back in a couple of weeks, NHL.com reports.
The power-play quarterback has missed the past 20 games, but with the Blueshirts already out of the playoff race, there's likely no urgency in getting him back into the fold -- you know, outside of the fact that his presence helps with ticket sales and that he's costing the Rangers a cool $6.65 million per season. Having torn his meniscus, Shattenkirk had to pause his debut campaign with New York after notching 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) to supplement 12 power-play points over 46 appearances.
More News
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: No longer needs crutches•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Needs surgery for meniscus tear, out indefinitely•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Poor play continues•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Struggles continue Thursday•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Nabs assist in victory•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Keeps hot streak alive with helper Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...