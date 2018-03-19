Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Returns to skating
Shattenkirk (knee) skated and he "feels good" according to head coach Alain Vigneault, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
The last update we got on Shattenkirk was that he had suffered a setback that would keep him from being able to skate for a few days. As such, the fact he's back to skating and reportedly feeling good is an encouraging sign. The 29-year-old is expected to return before the season ends, but time is running out.
More News
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Suffers minor setback•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Traveling with team•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Resumes skating, back within weeks•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: No longer needs crutches•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Needs surgery for meniscus tear, out indefinitely•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Poor play continues•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...