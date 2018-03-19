Shattenkirk (knee) skated and he "feels good" according to head coach Alain Vigneault, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

The last update we got on Shattenkirk was that he had suffered a setback that would keep him from being able to skate for a few days. As such, the fact he's back to skating and reportedly feeling good is an encouraging sign. The 29-year-old is expected to return before the season ends, but time is running out.