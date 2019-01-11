Shattenkirk recorded a goal on six shots, along with three blocks in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

Shattenkirk played arguably his best offensive game of the season, as he also missed the net with four pucks in addition to his six shots on goal. Perhaps lighting the lamp for just the second time this season will finally get the offensively gifted blueliner going, so it wouldn't hurt to check your waiver wire in case another owner lost patience with Shattenkirk earlier in the year.