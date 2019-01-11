Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Rewarded for shooting often
Shattenkirk recorded a goal on six shots, along with three blocks in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.
Shattenkirk played arguably his best offensive game of the season, as he also missed the net with four pucks in addition to his six shots on goal. Perhaps lighting the lamp for just the second time this season will finally get the offensively gifted blueliner going, so it wouldn't hurt to check your waiver wire in case another owner lost patience with Shattenkirk earlier in the year.
More News
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Accumulates apple in return•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: All set to go Monday•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Set to make return•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Implied scratch Saturday•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Might play Saturday•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...