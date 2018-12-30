Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Set to make return
Coach Dan Quinn said Shattenkirk (shoulder) will play Monday versus the Blues, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Shattenkirk will be activated from injured reserve after missing seven straight games. He'll square off against St. Louis, a team he played over six seasons for. Expect Shattenkirk to work in the top four and re-enter the power play.
