Shattenkirk will not dress for Thursday's game against the Red Wings, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Coach Dan Quinn noted that Shattenkirk's play has dropped recently, which likely contributed to the decision to withhold him from Thursday's affair. The veteran blueliner has still totaled eight assists in the last 11 games, so his absence could be felt in some fantasy circles. His next chance to draw in arrives Saturday against the Devils.