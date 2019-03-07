Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Sitting out Thursday
Shattenkirk will not dress for Thursday's game against the Red Wings, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Coach Dan Quinn noted that Shattenkirk's play has dropped recently, which likely contributed to the decision to withhold him from Thursday's affair. The veteran blueliner has still totaled eight assists in the last 11 games, so his absence could be felt in some fantasy circles. His next chance to draw in arrives Saturday against the Devils.
More News
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Picking up slack•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Records assist in loss•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Rewarded for shooting often•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Accumulates apple in return•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: All set to go Monday•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Set to make return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...