Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Still on track in recovery
Shattenkirk (knee) remains on schedule in his rehab and he'll resume skating in approximately one month, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
The New York native last played Jan. 18 -- missing the final 36 games -- but there's been nothing to suggest that the star defenseman will get off to a late start in training camp. Shattenkirk recorded 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) over 46 contests as part of his debut season in The Big Apple, and with any luck in the health department, he could revert to being one of the premier fantasy options at the blue-line position.
