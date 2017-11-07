Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Strikes for pair of points

Shattenkirk had a power-play goal and added a helper with the man advantage in a 5-3 win over Columbus on Monday.

Shattenkirk just finds a way to produce for his fantasy owners when he's on the ice, and Monday was no exception. He sparked the Rangers to a come-from-behind win and now has 15 points on the season, making him a perfect fit in the lineup in all leagues.

