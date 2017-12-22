Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Struggles continue Thursday

Shattenkirk was awful in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Devils, finishing with no shot attempts, a minus-1 rating and four penalty minutes.

In addition to that paltry stat line, Shattenkirk committed an egregious giveaway leading to a shorthanded goal in the second period and whiffed on the game-tying shootout attempt in the fourth round. The New Rochelle, New York native hasn't lit the lamp since Nov. 6, and he has just two helpers along with a minus-6 rating in the past eight games. Given his history of offensive success from the blue line and his team's strong recent play despite Shattenkirk's struggles, this could be a good opportunity to buy low on him.