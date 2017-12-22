Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Struggles continue Thursday
Shattenkirk was awful in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Devils, finishing with no shot attempts, a minus-1 rating and four penalty minutes.
In addition to that paltry stat line, Shattenkirk committed an egregious giveaway leading to a shorthanded goal in the second period and whiffed on the game-tying shootout attempt in the fourth round. The New Rochelle, New York native hasn't lit the lamp since Nov. 6, and he has just two helpers along with a minus-6 rating in the past eight games. Given his history of offensive success from the blue line and his team's strong recent play despite Shattenkirk's struggles, this could be a good opportunity to buy low on him.
More News
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Nabs assist in victory•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Keeps hot streak alive with helper Saturday•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Strikes for pair of points•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Fourth in scoring from blue line•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Productive night Saturday•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Giveaway results in Arizona goal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...