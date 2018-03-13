Per coach Alain Vigneault, Shattenkirk has suffered a minor setback which will prevent him from skating "for a few days."

Shattenkirk is still expected to return this season, but time is running out with only 12 games remaining on New York's schedule. Returning to practice with his teammates will mark the next big step in the 29-year-old blueliner's recovery, so the Rangers should release another update on Shattenkirk's status once that occurs.