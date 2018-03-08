Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Traveling with team
Shattenkirk (knee) has joined the team for its two-game road trip beginning in Tampa Bay on Thursday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Coach Alain Vigneault indicated Tuesday that Shattenkirk could be back in the next couple of weeks, suggesting that he's unlikely to rejoin the lineup despite traveling. However, it's certainly an encouraging sign that he's feeling good enough to travel with the club. More information on the blueliner should surface as he draws closer to a return, but it's best to consider him out until he gets a full practice or two under his belt.
