Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Two helpers in win
Shattenkirk tallied two assists Thursday as the Rangers defeated the Flyers 4-2.
The 29-year-old played fewer than 16 minutes in Thursday's contest (15:41), with only Ryan Lindgren playing less --- defensively speaking. With three years remaining on a contract carrying an annual cap hit of $6.65 million, New York will be looking for Shattenkirk to improve on what was an objectively lackluster 2017-18 campaign.
