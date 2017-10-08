Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Two power-play points not enough
Shattenkirk delivered two points on the power play -- a goal and an assist -- in Saturday's 8-5 loss to Toronto.
He arrived on Broadway with a rep for power-play excellence and he showed off his stuff Saturday night. Still, the Rangers have not played well as a team in their first two outings. Watch Shattenkirk -- he will be very, very good, but there may come a time when the weight of five-on-five responsibility starts to drag his game down.
