Pajuniemi signed a two-year, entry-level deal with the Rangers on Thursday, per CapFriendly.

Pajuniemi had 38 points in 48 games with TPS of the Finnish Liiga in 2020-21. The 21-year-old Finn was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 draft. It'll likely be a couple of years before the winger is ready to compete for a spot in the Rangers' lineup.