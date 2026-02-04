Greentree and a conditional third-round pick were traded to the Rangers from the Kings on Wednesday in exchange for Artemi Panarin, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Greentree was selected by the Kings with the 26th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, but he's remained in the OHL this year. Across 34 appearances with Windsor to begin the season, he's recorded 23 goals, 22 assists, 46 PIM and a plus-11 rating. He's behind the pace that he set last year when he posted 119 points across 64 regular-season appearances in the OHL, but the 20-year-old has still shown some promise at the junior level.