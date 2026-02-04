Greentree and a conditional third-round pick were traded to the Rangers from the Kings on Wednesday in exchange for Artemi Panarin, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Kings selected Greentree with the 26th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Across 34 appearances with OHL Windsor this season, he has 23 goals, 22 assists, 46 PIM and a plus-11 rating. He's behind the pace that he set last year when he posted 119 points across 64 OHL regular-season appearances, but the 20-year-old has still shown plenty of promise at the junior level.