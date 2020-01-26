The Rangers loaned Andersson (suspension) to HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League on Sunday.

Although he's not rejoining the organization, this appears to be the official end of Andersson's suspension, and it's a way to keep the 21-year-old on the ice. The 2017 first-round pick (seventh overall) has played in 66 NHL games since being drafted, accruing just nine points. More recently, he has asked for a trade from New York and was suspended for not reporting to AHL Hartford. The Rangers have until Feb. 24 to trade Andersson; otherwise, he'll likely spend the rest of the season in Sweden.