Rangers' Lias Andersson: Bad bounce doesn't prove costly
Andersson was back in the lineup for Thursday's 4-2 win over Carolina after being scratched Wednesday against the Red Wings. He mustered one shot in a team-low 9:57 of ice time.
Andersson's most noticeable moment wasn't a good one, as his attempt to block a centering pass instead turned into a redirection into his own net, eluding an otherwise locked-in Henrik Lundqvist to give Carolina hope in the third period. While Andersson's teammates bailed him out by hanging on for the win, the seventh overall selection from the 2017 draft didn't do much to improve his tenuous grasp on a spot in the lineup. He's mustered just one assist through 13 games.
