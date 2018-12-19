Andersson put two shots on net in a team-low 6:09 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Anaheim.

Andersson's been reduced to a fourth-line role, and no member of his line even reached eight minutes of ice time in this one. The seventh overall pick from the 2017 draft is progressing more slowly than the Rangers would like, but it's much too early to write him off in dynasty formats.