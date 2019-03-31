Rangers' Lias Andersson: Developing slowly
Andersson tied for the team lead with three shots in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.
The seventh overall selection from the 2017 draft is still trying to find his footing offensively, with just five points in 38 appearances this season. That said, Andersson's at least putting his speed to good use in a penalty killing role, with 2:42 of his 12:15 ice time coming on the penalty kill in this one.
More News
-
Rangers' Lias Andersson: Summoned from AHL•
-
Rangers' Lias Andersson: Sent to minor-league affiliate•
-
Rangers' Lias Andersson: Barely sees ice in win•
-
Rangers' Lias Andersson: Finally finds back of net•
-
Rangers' Lias Andersson: Three shots, two penalties in season debut•
-
Rangers' Lias Andersson: Recalled from minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...