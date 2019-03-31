Andersson tied for the team lead with three shots in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

The seventh overall selection from the 2017 draft is still trying to find his footing offensively, with just five points in 38 appearances this season. That said, Andersson's at least putting his speed to good use in a penalty killing role, with 2:42 of his 12:15 ice time coming on the penalty kill in this one.