Rangers' Lias Andersson: Features prominently on PK
Andersson blocked two shots in 12:46 of ice time in Thursday's 5-2 loss to New Jersey.
Andersson's 3:52 of shorthanded ice time ranked second on the team behind Mika Zibanejad's 4:34. More was expected of the Swedish center when he was selected seventh overall in 2017, but he's carved out a role in a bottom six and penalty killing capacity. Andersson is still searching for his first point of the season, and he's unlikely to score many unless he can climb into a top-six role.
