Rangers' Lias Andersson: Finally finds back of net
Andersson scored his first goal of the season in Monday's 4-2 win over the Senators.
The 20-year-old isn't seeing much ice time while skating on the Rangers' fourth line -- he played only 8:30 on Monday -- so it's no surprise Andersson's offensive contributions have been limited in 11 games since being called up from AHL Hartford. The seventh overall pick in 2017 has the two-way game to handle a more important assignment, but New York's forward ranks are deep enough that they can bring the youngster along slowly, leaving him as a better fantasy asset in dynasty and keeper leagues than in re-draft formats.
