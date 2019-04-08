Rangers' Lias Andersson: Minimal impact in 2018-19
Andersson was held off the scoresheet in Saturday's season finale against Pittsburgh, finishing the season with two goals and four assists in 42 games.
The Rangers were certainly hoping for more from Andersson, but he at least looked noticeably more comfortable over the season's final few games, posting a plus-2 rating over his final seven contests after recording a minus-15 mark over the first 35. While the 20-year-old Swede will almost certainly make the NHL roster next season, he's unlikely to assume a top-six role barring major growth.
