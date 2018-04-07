Andersson was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Saturday.

The Rangers mercifully put an end to their 2017-18 campaign by taking a 5-0 road loss to the Flyers on Saturday, but at least the Original Six franchise was able to get a look at one of their top prospects in Andersson, whom the Rangers selected seventh overall in the 2017 draft. The Swede added a goal and an assist apiece over seven games at the highest level, but he served in a bottom-six capacity. Keep him in mind for fantasy drafts this fall, as Andersson is a skilled pivot with tremendous hockey sense.