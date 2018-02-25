Rangers' Lias Andersson: Picking up scoring pace for AHL Hartford
Andersson scored his fourth goal of the season to help lead AHL Hartford to a 2-1 win over Providence on Saturday.
The Swedish forward now has 10 points in 14 games with the Wolf Pack. Andersson injured his shoulder in the World Junior Championship in late December and was sidelined for nearly a month afterwards, but he appears to be fully healthy now as he acclimates to the smaller ice surfaces of North America. With the Rangers having already traded Michael Grabner and several other players (hello, Rick Nash) rumored to be on the way out, it seems likely that Andersson will make his NHL debut at some point this season. New York General Manager Jeff Gorton has already said that the club will not burn the first year of Andersson and fellow top prospect Filip Chytil's entry-level contract in 2017-18, which means the Swede can play no more than nine NHL games for the Rangers the remainder of the year.
