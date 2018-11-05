Andersson was called up from AHL Hartford on Monday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

The seventh-overall pick in the 2017 draft got a cup of coffee with the Rangers last season, notching two points in seven games. However, before this season he was sent down to the AHL to get some more experience. The 20-year-old was likely called up in case Brett Howden (upper body) is unable to play Tuesday against the Canadiens. Andersson's time in the NHL will likely be brief, as the AHL appears to be his home for the near future.