Andersson was called up from AHL Hartford on Sunday.

Andersson, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, has five goals and 14 points in 24 games at the AHL level this season. After trading veterans Rick Nash and Ryan McDonagh, among other, the Rangers are ready to bring in a new wave of youth to rebuild the roster, and Andersson is a big part of that. Expect the 19-year-old to start at the NHL level next season if he performs well during this stint.