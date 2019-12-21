Andersson formally asked the Rangers for a trade Saturday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

The Rangers selected Andersson seventh overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, but he hasn't been able to carve out a consistent NHL role. Over 17 games this year, Andersson was stuck in a fourth-line role, averaging 9:33 of ice time per contest and recording just one point. The 21-year-old is hoping for a consistent role with another franchise, and the Rangers will explore the trade market during the holiday roster freeze, which ends Dec. 27.