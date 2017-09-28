Andersson (foot) was reassigned to SHL Frolunda on Thursday.

With the foot injury cleared up, Andersson could have been sent to either AHL Hartford or back to Sweden, with the Rangers opting to continue his development overseas. Selected seventh overall in the 2017 NHL Draft, the center notched nine goals and 10 assists with HV71 last year and should be poised to exceed both those totals in 2017-18. While getting sent back to juniors might be disappointing for Andersson, it could open the door for fellow prospect Filip Chytil to land on the 23-man roster for Opening Night.