Rangers' Lias Andersson: Returned to Sweden
Andersson (foot) was reassigned to SHL Frolunda on Thursday.
With his foot injury cleared up, Andersson could have been sent either to AHL Hartford or back to Sweden, and the Rangers opted to continue his development overseas. Selected seventh overall in the 2017 NHL Draft, the center notched nine goals and 10 assists with HV71 last year, and he should be poised to exceed both those totals in 2017-18. While missing out on the NHL roster might be disappointing for Andersson, it could open the door for fellow 2017 first-rounder Filip Chytil to land on the 23-man roster for Opening Night.
