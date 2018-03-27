Rangers' Lias Andersson: Scores in NHL debut
Andersson scored his first career goal during Monday's 4-2 loss to Washington.
The seventh overall selection from the 2017 NHL Draft was promoted from AHL Hartford on Sunday following a 24-game stint with five goals and 14 points. While Andersson is expected to be a key piece for the Rangers moving forward, and he scored in his first career game, he's not guaranteed to be a strong fantasy contributor over the final two weeks of the campaign.
