Andersson scored his first career goal during Monday's 4-2 loss to Washington.

The seventh overall selection from the 2017 NHL Draft was promoted from AHL Hartford on Sunday following a 24-game stint with five goals and 14 points. While Andersson is expected to be a key piece for the Rangers moving forward, and he scored in his first career game, he's not guaranteed to be a strong fantasy contributor over the final two weeks of the campaign.