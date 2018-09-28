Andersson was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Friday.

Selected by the Rangers with the seventh overall pick in the 2017 draft, Andersson will return to the Wolf Pack, with whom he registered five goals, nine helpers and a plus-8 rating over 25 contests last season. There's plenty to like about Andersson's offensive potential over the long haul, but the Blueshirts are taking a disciplined approach by letting him fully polish his game in the minor league. The Rangers can always call him up, too.