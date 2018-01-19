Rangers' Lias Andersson: Sent off to top development affiliate
Andersson was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Friday.
Andersson, who served as team captain for Sweden at the world junior championship, drew some heat across social media channels for tossing his silver medal into the crowd following a 3-1 loss to Canada. But while there may not be any hockey pundits predicting that Andersson will someday bring home the Lady Byng Trophy for sportsmanship and gentelmanly conduct, there's no denying his potential as the seventh overall pick in this year's draft.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...