Andersson was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Friday.

Andersson, who served as team captain for Sweden at the world junior championship, drew some heat across social media channels for tossing his silver medal into the crowd following a 3-1 loss to Canada. But while there may not be any hockey pundits predicting that Andersson will someday bring home the Lady Byng Trophy for sportsmanship and gentelmanly conduct, there's no denying his potential as the seventh overall pick in this year's draft.