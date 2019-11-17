Rangers' Lias Andersson: Sent to bus league
The Rangers demoted Andersson to AHL Hartford on Sunday.
The 21-year-old hasn't gotten off to the start he wanted to this point, grabbing just one assist while playing an average of 9:33 minutes in 17 games this year. He'll get a chance to earn back some confindence in the minors, as he racked up 20 points in 36 AHL games last year. Andersson was replaced by Tim Gettinger on the active roster.
