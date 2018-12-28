The Rangers assigned Andersson to AHL Hartford on Friday.

Andersson has only averaged 8:44 of ice time in New York's last five contests, so the Rangers clearly thought a demotion was in his best interest, as it will allow him get top-six minutes on a nightly basis, albeit at a lower level. The 2017 first-round pick will likely remain in the minors for the foreseeable future, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back with the big club later this season.