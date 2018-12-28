The Rangers assigned Andersson to AHL Hartford on Friday.

Andersson has only averaged 8:44 of ice time in New York's last five contests, so the Rangers clearly thought a demotion was in his best interest, as it will allow him get top-six minutes on a nightly basis, albeit at a lower level. The 2017 first-round pick will likely remain in the minors for the foreseeable future, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back with the big club later this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories