Rangers' Lias Andersson: Sent to minor-league affiliate
The Rangers assigned Andersson to AHL Hartford on Friday.
Andersson has only averaged 8:44 of ice time in New York's last five contests, so the Rangers clearly thought a demotion was in his best interest, as it will allow him get top-six minutes on a nightly basis, albeit at a lower level. The 2017 first-round pick will likely remain in the minors for the foreseeable future, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back with the big club later this season.
