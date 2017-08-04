Rangers' Lias Andersson: Set to compete for NHL role
Andersson, who the Rangers took seventh overall in this year's draft, will be in training camp as a roster hopeful for the upcoming season, NHL.com reports.
It's rare for a same-year draft selection to seize an NHL role right off the bat, but Andersson could be an exception. After all, the Rangers have parted ways with two impact centers -- Derek Stepan (traded to Arizona) and Oscar Lindberg (acquired by Vegas in the expansion draft) -- plus, the team's executives are well aware that Andersson already has professional experience; he played in 64 games for HV71 Jonkoping of the Swedish Hockey League between 2015-17. There's plenty of flexibility in Andersson's contract, so he could be sent back to Sweden for another year if the Rangers ultimately decide he's not quite ready for the North American stage.
