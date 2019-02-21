Rangers' Lias Andersson: Summoned from AHL
The Rangers recalled Andersson from AHL Hartford on Thursday.
Though the team hasn't relayed anything in regards to an injury up front, there's a chance that one of the Rangers' forwards will be withheld Thursday in favor of Andersson for either that reason or for the purposes of keeping another forward on hand in the event that a deal is reached to send Mats Zuccarello or Kevin Hayes elsewhere. New York placed Brett Howden (knee) on injured reserve to open the roster spot.
