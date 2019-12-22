The Rangers suspended Andersson for leaving AHL Hartford after requesting a trade, Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports.

Andersson -- the seventh-overall pick in 2017 -- hasn't been able to carve out a consistent role at the top level, and he's posted nine points through 66 NHL games. Darren Dreger of TSN reported Saturday that Andersson left Hartford after requesting a trade, and now the Rangers have suspended him. It's a formality more than anything, and the Rangers are expected to find a trade partner after the roster freeze ends Dec. 27.