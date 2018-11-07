Andersson made his season debut in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens, recording three shots and four PIM in 12:17 of ice time.

Andersson looked jittery early, but he was able to settle down as the game went along and produced some quality chances. The Swede's penalty minutes came courtesy of a pair of high-sticking minors, both of which were the results of failing to keep his stick down as he was finishing body checks. Andersson was called up with fellow youngster Brett Howden (upper body) sitting this one out, but Howden is due to return imminently, creating a logjam at the center position consisting of Mika Zibanejad, Kevin Hayes, Filip Chytil, Howden and Andersson.