Rangers' Lias Andersson: Three shots, two penalties in season debut
Andersson made his season debut in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens, recording three shots and four PIM in 12:17 of ice time.
Andersson looked jittery early, but he was able to settle down as the game went along and produced some quality chances. The Swede's penalty minutes came courtesy of a pair of high-sticking minors, both of which were the results of failing to keep his stick down as he was finishing body checks. Andersson was called up with fellow youngster Brett Howden (upper body) sitting this one out, but Howden is due to return imminently, creating a logjam at the center position consisting of Mika Zibanejad, Kevin Hayes, Filip Chytil, Howden and Andersson.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...