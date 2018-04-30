Rangers' Lias Andersson: Will attend World Championship
Andersson will head to the 2018 IIHF World Championship with Sweden.
Andersson began the year with Frolunda HC in his native Sweden, for whom he notched 14 points in 22 contests. The organization then sent him to AHL Hartford in January, where he tallied five goals and nine helpers, along with 20 PIM. Finally, the 19-year-old closed out the 2017-18 campaign with the Rangers for seven games, during which he recorded his first NHL goal. Where Andersson begins the 2018-19 campaign (NHL or AHL) remains uncertain, but he should factor into the upcoming season as an occasional call-up at the very least.
